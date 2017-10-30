Porter magazine is bringing its Incredible Women List of 50 entries, which was published last month in its winter issue, to life with two events in the U.S. Tonight editor in chief Lucy Yeomans will host a question-and-answer with Misty Copeland, who was featured on the list, in New York and on Nov. 1 the magazine’s second annual Incredible Woman Gala will take place in Los Angeles at NeueHouse, hosted by Yeomans and Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures. Both events are done in partnership with Estée Lauder.

The talk with Copeland is the fourth in Porter’s series, which previously featured Serpentine chief executive officer Yana Peel, conservationist Saba Douglas-Hamilton, and film director Sofia Coppola. Last year’s gala was held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, and instead of staging a typical awards show, Yeomans enlisted a company called Letter’s Live to create a performance element in which Natalia Vodianova, Christiane Amanpour and Florence Welch read letters Patti Smith, Martha Gellhorn and Tina Fey. This year’s gala will feature a similar performance aspect. “We look to celebrate women who in the past year have done something to affect positive change for women either in their field, industry or the world at large,” said Yeomans, noting that this year’s entries include model Adwoa Aboah and Cressida Dick, Britain’s first woman Metropolitan police commissioner. “This year was particularly exciting because it kicked off with the historical Women’s March in January. Indeed, the Women’s March co-presidents, Tamika D. Mallory and Bob Bland, were also featured on the list and penned a powerful open letter for the issue.”

