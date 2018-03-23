Beginning tonight, Roosevelt Island will be aglow in support of March for Our Lives, the gun control marches set for around the world tomorrow, March 24. Prabal Gurung is partnering with Skylight Studios to create the light installation, which will be illuminated from 6 to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evenings. The project, which is done with support from Rolling Stone magazine, features the work of light artist Bentley Meeker.

“I’ve always believed in using my platform to advocate against the injustices so many face in our modern society, and it is becoming painstakingly apparent how imminent the threat of gun violence is in America,” Gurung said. “Our lives are at risk; on average, 96 Americans are killed with guns each day, and the risk is even higher for women, minorities and children. Gun violence is a major threat in our country, but so is the prominence of ignorance and apathy. We cannot stay quiet or still. Now more than ever, it is time for us to work together to create change, to give students a path to design a more beautiful tomorrow.”

The installation, called “Freedom From Fear,” will take over Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park and will be visible from all five boroughs. It will feature four pillars of light, to symbolize the Four Freedoms, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s list of basic human rights: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

Gurung is behind the installation’s bold color palette, a reflection of his brand ethos being “stronger in color.”

