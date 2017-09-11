LONDON — The Japanese jewelry house Tasaki has tapped Prabal Gurung to be its new artistic director.

As part of his new position, Gurung will introduce a new high jewelry line called Tasaki Atelier, unveiled in during the designer’s spring 2018 show on Sunday. The brand added that it would continue collaborating with artists on different capsules.

Gurung, known for championing diversity and sustainability in his catwalk shows, said that he was drawn to the history of the house and its commitment to ethical processes.

“Tasaki sources, develops and creates collections as a couture house, using ethical and fair processes, guaranteeing the exceptional quality of its pearls and diamonds. We are delighted to continue the history of the house with this new chapter,” said the designer.

Toshikazu Tajima, Tasaki’s president and general director, said Gurung is the best partner to give the house a new dimension and embody its future. “I believe in Prabal’s abilities — he will develop Tasaki’s contemporary vision further.”

In the past, the jeweler had teamed with other New York-based designers including Thakoon Panichgul.

The ‘Tasaki Atelier’ collection will be available at the brand’s flagship store in Tokyo as of February, followed by other international locations.