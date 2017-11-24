REV YOUR ENGINES: Prabal Gurung has designed the new F1 Grid Girls uniforms for the 2017 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, that gets under way today.

The new uniform, which will be worn by Etihad Airways’ cabin crew during the three-day event, will also be seen on TV by hundreds of millions of motorsport fans worldwide.

“Etihad’s foray into fashion is truly an innovative break from tradition. Similarly, we wanted to challenge the conceived notion of how Grid Girls are typically dressed. Together, we are proud to create a jumpsuit with a strong shoulder and our signature architectural approach — something a bit unexpected, yet still feminine and empowering,” said Gurung, at a launch held at the Paddock Club at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

IMG model Chanel Iman unveiled the black jumpsuit through a video model diary and photo shoot, shot on location at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and in front of an Etihad Airways F1-branded Airbus A380.

Earlier this month, Gurung signed with WME/IMG for worldwide dual representation. IMG is managing his fashion dealings, and WME is handling opportunities in entertainment, including film, television, theater and books.

Last year, Etihad Airways forged a global agreement with WME/IMG as a long-term partner of the fashion industry connecting the airline with the fashion capitals of the world. The agreement marks the first multinational, multiyear airline sponsorship supporting the fashion industry. This is Etihad Airway’s second year sponsoring 17 international fashion weeks.

Patrick Pierce, vice president, marketing partnerships at Etihad Airways, said, “This new collaboration for the F1 Grid Girl uniform is part of our ongoing commitment to the fashion world in which Etihad Airways is now intrinsically part of. Working with Prabal has been great — he is not only a perfect fit for the airline but for creating the new uniform for one of the largest events in this region.”