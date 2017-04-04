CRUISE CONTROL: After years of avoidance, is Miuccia Prada joining the cruise-show frenzy? Yes — and no. Prada will show her cruise 2018 collection formally on May 7 in Milan. But the extravaganza construct that has come to be associated with the season — the globe-trotting ways of Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and more recently, Valentino — is not her style. Rather, Prada will remain at home in Milan, where she will host a lunch for about 250 guests at Pasticceria Marchesi at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. That Galleria happens to be home as well to Fondazione Prada’s L’Osservatorio space, to which the invited will proceed to take in the show.

While Prada has long preferred to go low-key with cruise, she is experimental by nature. She has been particularly so in her approach to showing Miu Miu’s pre-collections, both cruise and pre-fall, which she typically unveils in Paris during the couture. Recent showings have ranged from a small in-store presentation to a raucous party to a creative static installation. As for the Prada collection, several years ago she started showing cruise on the runway in June along side her men’s spring lineup. The move to break it out and show it on its own will shift Prada to the front end of the resort calendar. In May, she will share the season’s early limelight that focuses on the aforementioned European majors at a time well before resort ennui sets in. And it always does, about midway through that interminably long season.