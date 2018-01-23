THE SPIRIT OF PRADA: Prada’s hot destination is Macau, as of late.

The Italian company unveiled a new pop-up retail project named “Prada spirit” at the city’s Galaxy Mall shopping destination on Jan. 20. The pop-up will be installed for one month.

This comes right after the “Prada silver line” holiday season’s pop-up, in December at that same venue.

In keeping with the aim to offer alternative shopping experiences, the “Prada spirit” pop-up will offer an exclusive product selection of leather goods in an unusual retail space. In particular, the Prada Cahier bag in pink and silver is reinterpreted in a quilted leather version embellished with metal details.

The pop-up resembles an Italian traditional café — albeit a luxurious one. A central, squared counter, lined with display cases and a Perspex-decorated background, stands out against the black-and-white marble checkered flooring — a staple in all the brand’s boutiques. High wooden stools complete the space, as if in a real café.

A series of lounge corners, furnished with sofas upholstered in red velvet and black tables, enhance the atmosphere while life-size Prada robot charms further embellish the space.

To coincide with the Chinese New Year, which kicks off on Feb. 16, the retail project will start its journey to other destinations in the region such as Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei, among others.