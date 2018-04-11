PRADA FOR MR PORTER: Prada is gearing up to release the label’s first men’s range with Mr Porter, WWD has learned. Prada is gearing up to release the label’s first men’s range with Mr Porter, WWD has learned.

The 32-piece collection is slated to launch on April 25.

Since launching on the site in 2016 with the brand’s fall 2016 collection, the label currently is among the top-selling brands in clothing and shoes, with knitwear selling particularly well.

Stefano Cantino, Prada group strategic marketing director, said he was “extremely pleased” to be part of this collaboration. “Prada’s DNA is, in fact, about creating products [that] are really breakthrough, [and] that might at times surprise customers, while bringing ideas and ideals to life,” said Cantino. “We strongly believe that this partnership with one of the major men’s wear luxury e-tailers is strategically relevant to our digital transformation in today’s changing scenario where we are making significant steps forward.”

Taking a cue from bowling culture, the Mr Porter x Prada range spans from ready-to-wear to shoes. “The retro themes of Fifties and Eighties men’s wear were an effortless inspiration for the campaign and content, and allowed us to easily meld the worlds of Mr Porter and Prada,” said Toby Bateman, managing director at Mr Porter.

The collection features shirts in cartoon and Hawaiian prints as well as gingham checks and madras patterns. There are stripe cardigans and T-shirts and Prada logo bowling T-shirts alongside polo shirts and blouson jackets made in suede and satin. Trousers come pleated or with a flat front and a wool blazer is done in a mohair. The range’s footwear offering includes loafers, creepers, cap-toe sneakers and Derbies.

This is Prada’s first men’s wear exclusive with a retail partner. Prices range from 260 pounds to 2,450 pounds.

Alongside the collection, the retailer has shot a campaign in New York and will unveil a Mr Porter x Prada video. It will run across the site’s social media, e-mail and app platforms. To mark the launch, the retailer will host an event at a bowling alley in Brooklyn on April 26.

Previously, Prada was among the luxury labels to resist selling online. Mr Porter started carrying the brand two years ago and launched with tailoring, sportswear, footwear and accessories. “Prada holds a unique place in the world of men’s wear, with countless classic pieces…as well as always producing inspiring seasonal runway collections,” said Bateman.