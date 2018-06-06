MILAN — Prada has released an advertising campaign dubbed “Prada Invites” as it focuses on the namesake project the fashion label launched in January with renowned designers and architects Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, Konstantin Grcic, Herzog & de Meuron and Rem Koolhaas.

As part of the project, the fashion house invited the creative talents to each develop an item by using Prada’s signature nylon material, including reinterpretations of art folders, backpacks and trenches.

Released on Wednesday, the advertising campaign comprises four images addressing the talents’ different creative processes.

Each image is a collage juxtaposing black-and-white close-ups of the designers against sketches, samples and impressions revealing their approach in investigating the practical, technical and aesthetic aspect of nylon. Contrasting logo and lettering in yellow complete the layout of the campaign.

Unveiled during Prada men’s and women’s fall 2018 fashion show in Milan, the Prada Invites products are available in a selection of the company’s stores worldwide starting this month.