GETTING DIGITAL: Prada Journal is being revised for its fourth edition. The contest, promoted by Prada and Italian publishing house Giangiacomo Feltrinelli Editore, invites young creatives worldwide to reflect on their “Inner Landscape,” such as the bond between their inner worlds and reality.

Unlike previous editions, this year the contest aims at promoting various forms of expression apart from literature, thus making the challenge more social media-oriented.

In particular, the contest will feature three categories: single images, either photos or illustrations, videos and gallery of images. Each digital project should come with a 150-types caption, staying true to the original literary approach of Prada Journal.

On Friday Sept. 15, Prada will unveil a dedicated section on the brand’s web site at prada.com/pradajournal and a stand-alone Instagram account.

The latter will serve as the platform where the best contributions, submitted up until Dec. 15, will be shared.

Participants can apply for the contest on the web site where a number of established artists will add their own takes on the subject to further enhance creativity. This includes San Francisco-based photographer Todd Hido, poet Cleo Wade and Chinese-Australian photographer Margaret Zhang. Prada hopes that in the coming months other creatives will join this board.

As per previous editions, the contest will reward the best contributions with a prize of 5,000 euros, with one winner for each category.

The Prada Journal — Prada Feltrinelli Prize was established in 2013 with the launch of the first Prada Journal eyewear collection manufactured by Luxottica. The Prada Feltrinelli Prize is aimed at developing an independent literary platform, which is now opening to new digital forms of expression.