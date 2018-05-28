NYLON PROTOCOL: Prada has launched a video project in four episodes focusing on its signature nylon fabric.

Dubbed “Nylon Farm” and filmed at the company’s industrial headquarters in Valvigna, Tuscany, the story aims to convey the brand’s blend of heritage, technological innovation and creativity through a futuristic fairy tale.

In the short videos, the Prada farm is populated with flocks of cyborg “nylon sheep” — a nod to science fiction and American writer Philip K. Dick. The sheep’s synthetic fleece is harvested via an alternate reality technology and woven into Prada’s signature nylon under the supervision of futuristic IT systems.

The regularity of such a perfect world of artificial intelligence and automated machinery is interrupted by a series of anomalies requiring the launch of an investigation, and the unexpected variable of human emotion.

The first chapter debuted on Sunday on Prada’s social media and in a dedicated section on its web site, linking directly to e-commerce. The following three episodes will be unveiled on June 1, 4 and 9, respectively.