MILAN — Prada’s store in Milan’s tony Via della Spiga was robbed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Italian media reports, two unidentified thieves broke one of the store’s five windows to steal bags and accessories for an estimated worth of more than 100,000 euros.

Reached for a comment, the company confirmed the theft but didn’t provide further details on the economic damage, both in terms of structure and stolen goods.

According to media reports, Italian authorities have started investigations analyzing the images from the security cameras in the area, which show two people with faces covered by balaclavas and wearing gloves.

This is not the first time Milan’s luxury fashion district has been a target for thieves during this holiday season as reports indicate that two Tom Ford employees and a doorman working for both the American designer brand and for Céline have been accused of stealing branded merchandise.