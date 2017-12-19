PRADA TRAIN TRIP: Prada is hopping on a train this holiday season.

The brand unveiled an itinerant retail project in Macau’s Galaxy shopping mall on Dec. 15, named “Prada Silver Line,” installed until Jan. 14.

To mark the project, the brand delivered a range of products, including women’s bags and accessories, exclusively available at the Macau destination. In particular, the Prada Cahier bag is reinterpreted in three new styles made of exotic leathers.

A different selection of items will be developed for each future city of the itinerant retail space.

The pop-up re-creates an illuminated train platform reminiscent of those of the American Streamliners — the high-speed railway train sets of the Thirties to Fifties.

The imaginary railway station includes a train’s coach with a metal outer shell, which houses the products’ main display space. Floral-patterned red silk brocade tapestry and black-and-white marble checkered flooring, which appears in all the brand’s boutiques, embellish the space.

Around and outside the train’s coach, a series of installations including life-size Prada robots and a ticket booth — which serves as a concierge service’s booth delivering purchases to customers’ homes — complete the setting.

A “Macau St.” sign marks the retail space, as to reference the first stop of the train trip around the world. Throughout 2018, the “Prada Silver Line” retail project will travel to other destinations worldwide. After Macau, it will stop at the Dubai Mall in late January, followed by Asia, Europe and the U.S.