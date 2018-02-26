PRADA CRUISES TO NEW YORK: Miuccia Prada will show her cruise 2019 collection in New York on May 4, but is keeping details about the location under wraps.

Prada’s first fashion show dedicated to the resort season was held in Milan last May. It was also the first time a show was staged at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio, an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art and visual arts located in the shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Alessandro Michele at Gucci will be traveling to Arles for his next cruise show, to be held in Arles on May 30, while Nicolas Ghesquière has chosen a holiday destination for Louis Vuitton’s next cruise show: the French Riviera. Vuitton has set May 28 as the date for its next itinerant fashion spectacle, but the exact location will be revealed at a later date.