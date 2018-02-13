NOT SO FAST: Prada is not retracing its steps just yet.

The Italian luxury brand will hold its women’s fall show at the new Fondazione Prada tower in Milan and is not returning to its usual Via Fogazzaro 36 venue. In January, Prada also shifted gears, moving its men’s fall show to a company warehouse on Viale Ortles 35 — not far from the headquarters of Fondazione Prada.

The women’s show is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the brand new white tower structure that completes the Fondazione Prada complex. Designed by Rem Koolhaas’ OMA architectural studio, the tower will be officially inaugurated at a later date.

For the occasion, the fashion label is also changing the time of the show, moving it to 8 p.m. from the usual 6 p.m. slot. This shift caused some adjustments in the Fashion Week schedule as Prada took Moschino’s former time. The latter will now show on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.