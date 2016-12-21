MIDDLE-AGED MOJO: Move over Millennials. Women who remember life before the web are getting some much-needed attention from Prai Beauty and HSN. The skin-care brand and the home-shopping network are teaming up on a search for the new face of Prai Beauty, and she’s going to be at least 40 years old. The hunt begins on Jan. 5, and those Baby Boomers and Gen Xers interested must submit two photographs of themselves on Prai Beauty’s or HSN’s site and write 200 words on why people describe them as not just a pretty face. “It is looking for somebody with a heart and somebody who is doing good things for the world, not just a model,” Prai Beauty chief executive officer and founder Cathy Kangas told WWD earlier this year. The brand has been vocal about its dedication to animal rights and gives a portion of proceeds from its sales to animal-welfare organizations.

The model search’s judges — Kangas; Prai Beauty global creative director and reality-television personality Nigel Barker, and HSN host Amy Morrison — will select three finalists that will be posted on Prai Beauty’s page for general voting from March 6 to 10. The winner will be announced mid-March on air on HSN and is scheduled to appear on the channel in April. In addition to the HSN appearance, the chosen model will score $500 to donate to charity, airfare to and from Tampa, Fla., where HSN films, four nights at a hotel in the city, a year’s supply of Prai Beauty products, dinner with Kangas and Barker, signed photos with Barker, and a behind-the-scenes view of HSN. Runner-ups receive $250 worth of Prai Beauty products.