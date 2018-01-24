POST IT: British design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi are being honored by their native Isle of Man with a series of stamps featuring some of the most famous designs of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.

The stamps, which will launch during London Fashion Week, feature dresses such as a red corseted, midi number worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, a yellow body-hugging one worn by the likes of Amy Winehouse and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as popular styles from recent collections such as a ruched velvet dress and a floral padded jacket.

Prices for the stamps range from 1 pound to 1.86 pounds.

Maxine Cannon, general manager of the Isle of Man stamps and coins, said the new stamp series aims to emphasize homegrown talents and the advantages of growing up in a small community.

Thornton added that the island has always informed the label’s design aesthetic: “We draw on the colors and the raw beauty of the island, the diversity of the landscape and memories from our childhood which have been a great inspiration. From the fishing boats and the lobster pots, to the colors of the promenade, to the sea and the changing seasons, the pagan history and the Celtic symbols have been a great source for us to draw on, and we often incorporate them in prints and designs.”

Preen will showcase its fall 2018 collection with a catwalk show, held during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18.