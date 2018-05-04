ROYAL WARRANT: Charlotte Casiraghi is the latest glamorous face to join the Saint Laurent fall campaign, marking her first official appearance since her Montblanc ads in 2015.

The granddaughter of Grace Kelly is said to be expecting a child with her partner, Dimitri Rassam, but there is no hint of a pregnancy belly in the black-and-white images, which show the sultry 31-year-old posing in a black cowboy shirt and slim black jeans, and a ruffle-edged pleated bustier dress with slouchy black boots.

The French fashion house also released a video of Casiraghi set to Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” The Monaco royal joins Kaia Gerber and Betty Catroux in the campaign, which is being released in stages by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

A regular presence at the label’s fashion shows in Paris, Casiraghi wore a Saint Laurent gown with an oversize ostrich feather trim to the annual Rose Ball in Monaco in March, where she confirmed her engagement to Rassam, the son of French actress Carole Bouquet.

She has previously starred in campaigns for Gucci, which like Saint Laurent belong to French conglomerate Kering, headed by François-Henri Pinault. Casiraghi is also close to Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, a longtime friend of her mother Caroline, Princess of Hanover.