MUTUAL SUPPORT: With Paris Fashion Week around the corner, trade show organizer Première Vision on Wednesday revealed a partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. The overall aim of the “mutual support agreement,” it said, is to reinforce Paris’ status as the capital of fashion.

Concretely, young designers who are showcased in a new space dedicated to young talent on the Chambre Syndicale’s web site, as well as in the Designer’s Apartment showroom during the city’s fashion weeks, will get access to the Première Vision shows and resources, as well as mentoring.

Meanwhile, Pascal Morand, the federation’s executive president, will act as a consultant to the fair on one of his specialty subjects: fashion tech. Already this week, during the latest Paris edition of Première Vision, which wraps today, Morand participated in a roundtable titled “Imaginative Designs and Creation in Fashion Tech.”