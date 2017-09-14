POTUS ex-wife Ivana Trump was front row and center at Zang Toi’s runway show Wednesday at Manhattan’s Skylight Clarkson Sq, the day after her youngest son, Erik, and daughter-in-law, Lara, welcomed their first child.

Trump refused to discuss President Trump, but she had family on the brain. “I’m coming out with a new book Oct. 10,” she said. “It’s called ‘Raising Trump.'” While the president is often censured by the press for childish behavior, The Donald, as Ivana called the president when they were married, isn’t the subject of the book.

“It’s about how did I raise my kids,” said Trump, who was wearing a purple dress and black blazer cinched with a floral belt and butterfly pin on the lapel. “I’m very proud of them. I can’t talk about it anymore. Oct. 10, the book is coming out.”

“I was a tough and loving mother who taught [my children] the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others,” a blurb for the Simon and Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint, said.

“Raising Trump” is a departure from Trump’s earlier oeuvres; she’s written a self-help guide for divorcees and romance novels, “For Love Alone,” which got her in hot water. Donald Trump sued Ivana for $25 million, claiming the book was about their marriage, and that she violated the gag order portion of the divorce decree.

With her signature blonde hair swept in an updo that looked bigger than ever, Trump admitted, “I’m not that much involved in New York Fashion Week,” though she did also attend the Dennis Basso show. She was seated at the Zang Toi show next to Patti LaBelle, and the two, who’ve known each other for more than a decade, mugged for the paparazzi. When Toi took his bows after the last exit, Trump and LaBelle rose to their feet and swayed to the music.

Toi’s guest list was crafted to make the point that his clients are defined or limited by age. The 24-year-old Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere, represented one end of the spectrum, with pint-size octogenarian Dr. Ruth Westheimer at the other.

“On June 4, I’ll be 90,” Westheimer said backstage. “Zang, I want you to design a dress for me. There’s a documentary about me and a new television show in the works. I want Zang to design something for short people. I’m going to put his picture on my Twitter. I have 87,000 followers. His show was very sexy, but in good taste. I liked the no bras and some of the pants started too low.”