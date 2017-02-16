Not to be outdone by younger sister Kaia, Presley Gerber is racking up the modeling gigs too–this time for Hong Kong high street brand G2000.

The teenage son of Cindy Crawford, who is signed to IMG and has already worked with the likes of Moschino, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, made his Asian debut in the brand’s “Generation Two” campaign, which highlighted young figures working in pursuit of social values instead of money or status.

The campaign also features Hong Kong cross-media artist Kearen Pang, Carol Chyau of Shokay, which produces socially responsible yak textiles, Nicholas Ng, who founded the Food Bank Singapore, and architect Jaye Irving.

Gerber, who sports a “Be Grateful” tattoo on his arm, said “I am truly grateful about what we have. Living gracefully is a way to respect your life.”

Although Cindy Crawford was still appearing in the occasional big campaign, the model said she officially retired at the age of 50 last year.