THE WORLD OF PRINCE: The belongings of pop star Prince will be the subject of a new exhibition, opening in London’s O2 arena in October.

From world-famous items such as the orange Cloud guitar from his Super Bowl halftime performance or the purple jacket and ruffled shirt from the “Purple Rain” tour to never-before-seen artifacts taken from Paisley Park, his estate outside Minneapolis, the exhibition will offer an intimate look into the legendary performer’s life.

Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, highlighted the Cloud guitar as one of the standout pieces in the collection. She told the British newspaper Evening Standard that “[even though] people always associate the color purple with Prince, his favorite color was actually orange.”

Nelson chose the British capital as the location for the first exhibition centered on her brother since it was the city that accepted the musician the most. He performed at the O2 arena for 21 consecutive nights in 2007. The exhibition, titled “My Name Is Prince” will run next to the same arena for 21 days.

Nelson added that by staging the exhibition, she is aiming to fulfill her brother’s wish of opening up his world to the public: “It was always his wish to make all of the material made public, and I will do everything in my power to make sure his wish comes true.”

Paisley Park has also been opened as a museum since October 2016, following the death of the musician in April last year. It contains live music venues, recording space and a vault filled with unreleased albums, live recordings and video footage, all of which are soon to be released as part of a deal with Universal Music Group.

The London exhibition opens Oct. 26, with tickets being released on the exhibition’s web site this week.

