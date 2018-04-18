COMMONWEALTH CONNECTION: Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and took part in a royal engagement as a part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting on Wednesday.

Held every two years, the meeting of the Commonwealth’s 53 leaders will take place in London and Windsor. The royal family will be attending various events throughout the week.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped out and attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London. Held at the Queen Elizabeth II Center, the engaged couple spoke with participants as well as youth delegates and leaders that attended the sessions.

She wore a striped Altuzarra dress with a Camilla and Marc blazer, an Oroton bag and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Markle is scheduled to attend a Women’s Empowerment reception on Thursday hosted by the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, at the Royal Aeronautical Society. The event will include members from charities and organizations to aid gender equality and girls education.

Kensington Palace recently revealed that Prince Harry was appointed president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a charity that aids children in the Commonwealth. Prince Harry was also bestowed a new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by Queen Elizabeth.

Last month, Markle joined the royal family and attended the yearly Commonwealth Day service and made an impromptu visit to Northern Ireland.