AT DAWN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended engagements in London on Wednesday marking Anzac Day, which commemorates Australian and New Zealand military servicemen and women who died during wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

The duo attended the Parade Service at the Cenotaph, with about 400 people, including military veterans and their families, taking part. The couple attended the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Markle wore a black bespoke Emilia Wickstead skirt suit.

Earlier today the couple attended an Anzac Day Dawn Service, at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner.

This was Markle’s first official memorial service. She watched her future husband Prince Harry lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. She wore a long gray, military style coat and a wide brimmed hat.

On Tuesday, the engaged couple attended another memorial service, just hours after Kensington Palace revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy.

The event was dedicated to Stephen Lawrence, the black British teenager killed 25 years ago in a racially motivated attack. It was held at the St Martin-in-the-Fields church in central London, across from Trafalgar Square.