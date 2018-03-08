Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to take part in an event for young women as part of International Women's Day in Birmingham, central EnglandBritain Royals, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 08 Mar 2018

BIRMINGHAM BOUND: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Birmingham on Thursday to meet with young people involved with youth projects.

Their visit coincides with International Women’s Day, and the engaged couple met with female students who are studying STEM subjects science, technology, engineering and math. They took in a tour of the Nechells Wellbeing Centre, where they watched a Coach Core apprenticeship program.

The Coach Core scheme was created by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to help people with limited means become coaches and mentors.

Markle wore a long J. Crew coat, AllSaints sweater and black Alexander McQueen trousers.

Meghan MarklePrince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Birmingham, UK - 08 Mar 2018 Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will firstly attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day, which aims to inspire the next generation of young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Hosted by social enterprise Stemettes, the event will bring together female students from local secondary schools and include interactive activities, a panel discussion, speed networking opportunities with local businesses, and information on work experience, apprenticeships, A-level choices, and university degrees in STEM. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will join the young women as they take part in building apps and touchpads, before hearing more about their motivations to pursue STEM subjects.

Markle’s visit comes ahead of her appointment as a royal patron of the foundation. She will take up the role once she weds Prince Harry in May.

Last month, in their first public engagement as a foursome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Markle laid out their long-term plan for charity work at the Royal Foundation Forum in London.

