BIRMINGHAM BOUND: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Birmingham on Thursday to meet with young people involved with youth projects.

Their visit coincides with International Women’s Day, and the engaged couple met with female students who are studying STEM subjects science, technology, engineering and math. They took in a tour of the Nechells Wellbeing Centre, where they watched a Coach Core apprenticeship program.

The Coach Core scheme was created by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to help people with limited means become coaches and mentors.

Markle wore a long J. Crew coat, AllSaints sweater and black Alexander McQueen trousers.

Markle’s visit comes ahead of her appointment as a royal patron of the foundation. She will take up the role once she weds Prince Harry in May.

Last month, in their first public engagement as a foursome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Markle laid out their long-term plan for charity work at the Royal Foundation Forum in London.