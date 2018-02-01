BLACK TIE AFFAIR: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dressed to the nines and hit the town in their black-tie best, attending the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening.

The fund, which is headed by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, focuses on activities that help afflicted servicemen and women with support, advice and mentoring. Held at Goldsmith’s Hall in east London, the event marks the achievements of soldiers who are sick, injured or wounded.

Last year Prince Harry and Prince William presented the awards during the ceremony. The duo met with the award nominees and participants as well as supporters of the Fund.

Markle donned a black Alexander McQueen suit with a Tuxe shirt.

The engaged pair have made a number of official appearances and took a trip to Wales earlier this month to learn more about the country’s language and cultural heritage. They visited a castle in Cardiff, watched performances by Welsh poets and musicians, took in a tour of Star Hub and paid a visit to Streetgames, a group that promotes sports among children.