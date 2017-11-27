LONDON – Prince Harry has just put a new spin on The Special Relationship between the U.K. and the U.S., asking Meghan Markle, his American girlfriend of more than a year, to marry him.

Clarence House confirmed early Monday that Prince Harry is to marry Markle, putting an end to months of speculation. Markle, who was married and later divorced, is an actress best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama series “Suits.”

The statement said the couple became engaged earlier this month and the wedding will take place in the spring of next year. They will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Clarence House said more details will be announced in due course.

The couple, who have been dating since July 2016, made their first public appearance this September at the Invictus Games in Canada. They have mostly avoided the spotlight, although the press and public attention around them has been intense.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh said they are “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are very excited for Prince Harry and Markle. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Meghan Markle’s parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

Last November, Kensington Palace issued a warning in response to media reports about Markle’s personal life, and the racy sex scenes she’s filmed as a character in “Suits.” The stories also quoted family members who called her a social climber.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement read.

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his. He has asked for this statement to be issued in the hopes that those in the press who have been driving this story can pause and reflect before any further damage is done.

“He knows that it is unusual to issue a statement like this, but hopes that fair-minded people will understand why he has felt it necessary to speak publicly.” Once the statement came out, it was crystal clear that Harry had met his future wife.

