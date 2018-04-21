SPORTS DAY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Saturday, attending an Invictus Games reception in London.

The event, held in west London, was hosted by Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, and his wife, Lucy Turnbull.

The young royals met with servicemen and women from the U.K. and Australia and learned more about plans for the Invictus games, which will be held in Sydney in October.

Prince Harry is the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which mounts the global sporting event for injured and wounded veterans and members of the armed forces.

Markle attended the Invictus Games last year when it was hosted in Toronto.

On Saturday, she wore a printed floral dress from Self-Portrait, a black blazer by Alexander McQueen and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Earlier this week, the engaged couple attended a Women’s Empowerment reception in London that was hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Held at the Royal Aeronautical Society, the event included charities and organizations that support gender equality and girls’ education.