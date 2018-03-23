Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Eikon Centre, LisburnPrince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Northern Ireland, UK - 23 Mar 2018Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space'. The event will see young people sharing their aspirations for a peaceful future, not just at home, but on a worldwide basis, and will showcase the ground-breaking cross community and reconciliation work from young people across Northern Ireland. Likely to watch the performances before meeting young people to hear about their 'Peace Pledges'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Northern Ireland, UK - 23 Mar 2018 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Eikon Centre and attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space'. The event will see young people sharing their aspirations for a peaceful future, not just at home, but on a worldwide basis, and will showcase the ground-breaking cross community and reconciliation work from young people across Northern Ireland. Likely to watch the performances before meeting young people to hear about their 'Peace Pledges'.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock



IRISH JAUNT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an impromptu visit to Northern Ireland on Friday.

The engaged couple traveled to Belfast where they met with teens and children from Amazing the Space, a youth-led initiative. The program, launched by Prince Harry last September, promotes young people as ambassadors of peace. They met with members of the organization at the Eikon Exhibition Centre and spoke with students. They also took in a tour of The Crown Liquor Saloon, a former gin palace now run by The National Trust, and the Titanic Belfast, a visitor attraction where the RMS Titanic was built.

Markle channeled inspiration from the colors of the Irish flag wearing a Mackage coat, Victoria Beckham knit top and Greta Constantine skirt in green and white hues. She accessorized her look with a Charlotte Elizabeth tote and Jimmy Choo heels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Titanic Belfast maritime museum, BelfastPrince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Northern Ireland, UK - 23 Mar 2018Voted the world's leading tourist attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards, Titanic Belfast tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to its maiden voyage and subsequent place in history. They will be guided through the interactive galleries, which explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic, as well as the city and people who made her. During the visit, they will also hear about how the regeneration of the Titanic Quarter has provided Belfast with an exciting new urban space.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (in Mackage and Victoria Beckham) visit Northern Ireland.  Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

This trip marks the couple’s visit to the fourth U.K. nation ahead of their wedding in May. They reside in England and have recently visited Wales and Scotland.

Last week, Markle took part in her first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day service. The annual interfaith ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey. Markle joined members of the royal family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Duke of York.

