IRISH JAUNT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an impromptu visit to Northern Ireland on Friday.

The engaged couple traveled to Belfast where they met with teens and children from Amazing the Space, a youth-led initiative. The program, launched by Prince Harry last September, promotes young people as ambassadors of peace. They met with members of the organization at the Eikon Exhibition Centre and spoke with students. They also took in a tour of The Crown Liquor Saloon, a former gin palace now run by The National Trust, and the Titanic Belfast, a visitor attraction where the RMS Titanic was built.

Markle channeled inspiration from the colors of the Irish flag wearing a Mackage coat, Victoria Beckham knit top and Greta Constantine skirt in green and white hues. She accessorized her look with a Charlotte Elizabeth tote and Jimmy Choo heels.

This trip marks the couple’s visit to the fourth U.K. nation ahead of their wedding in May. They reside in England and have recently visited Wales and Scotland.

Last week, Markle took part in her first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day service. The annual interfaith ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey. Markle joined members of the royal family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Duke of York.