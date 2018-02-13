SCOTLAND STOPOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Edinburgh on Tuesday, greeting the public on the esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle and watching the firing of the One O’clock Gun. The 105mm field gun is fired daily in a tradition dating back to 1861.

They paid a visit to Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe that helps the homeless, met with staff and toured the facility. They also watched a performance by the Royal Marines Band Scotland. In December, Prince Harry became colonel-in-chief of the Royal Marines.

Markle wore a blue tartan Burberry coat and Veronica Beard trousers with a Strathberry bag.

The duo is scheduled to attend an evening reception at Holyrood Palace. The event commemorates Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018, a program meant to inspire the country through its younger generation.

This is the first official visit by the engaged couple to Scotland and their fourth public appearance. They have visited Nottingham, Wales and Brixton.

Earlier this week, the couple released more details about their wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Kensington Palace said the ceremony will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner; and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

There will be a royal procession where the couple will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage and drive through the town of Windsor.