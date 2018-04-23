SOLEMN SERVICE: Just hours after Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a newborn baby boy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a memorial service on Monday. The event was dedicated to Stephen Lawrence, the black British teenager killed 25 years ago in a racially motivated attack. It was held at the St Martin-in-the-Fields church in central London, across from Trafalgar Square.

Lawrence was the son of Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, who launched the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust in his memory. The institution aims to support youths from disadvantaged backgrounds. Prince Harry spoke on behalf of the Prince of Wales and addressed the crowd at the service.

Markle wore a black belted Hugo Boss dress.

Last week, the couple took part in a number of royal engagements for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, which took place from April 16-20. They attended a Women’s Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, at the Royal Aeronautical Society.

The event included members from charities and organizations to aid gender equality and girls education. Markle and Prince Harry also took part in the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London at the Queen Elizabeth II Center. The couple spoke with participants as well as youth delegates and leaders who attended the sessions.