BRIXTON BOUND: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Reprezent 107.3 FM in London on Tuesday. They took in a tour of the youth-led Brixton-based studio to learn more about the company’s work aiding children through training in broadcasting and radio. The couple met with presenters at the station as well as members of staff.

Markle wore a long Smythe coat with Sentaler scarf and a black Marks & Spencer sweater with black Burberry trousers.

This is the second royal engagement for the newly engaged couple. They visited Nottingham last month and attended a Terrence Higgins Trust charity fair in honor of World AIDS Day and met with organizations that help people affected with HIV/AIDS. Markle recently joined the royal family at Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham, Norfolk. Wedding planning is under way as the duo is set to marry in May on the Queen’s Windsor estate.