WANDERING IN WALES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Wales on Thursday to learn more about the country’s language and cultural heritage.

The engaged couple visited a castle in Cardiff, which is hosting a Welsh cultural festival and met with athletes to discuss how the country supports and promotes its language and cultural history. They also watched performances by Welsh poets and musicians.

The couple took in a tour of Star Hub, a leisure facility to learn about how the organization aids children and teens through sports activities. They also paid a visit to Streetgames, a group that promotes sports among children.

Markle wore a black Stella McCartney coat, a Theory top, Huit Denim trousers and a green DeMellier London bag. Last week, Prince Harry and Markle went to London’s Brixton to visit a radio station where they met with presenters and listened to a live broadcast.