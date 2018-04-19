GIRL POWER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to attend a Women’s Empowerment reception on Thursday in London.

Hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, at the Royal Aeronautical Society, the event included members from charities and organizations to aid gender equality and girls education.

The event is a part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, which is taking place from April 16 to 20. The engaged couple met with charity workers involved with their initiatives to empower females.

Markle was formerly a Women’s Advocate for the United Nations, and took a trip to India last year, where she toured the Myna Mahila Foundation and learned about the charity’s work to fight “period poverty.” Many women in India have limited access to sanitary protection during their menstrual periods.

She wore a little black dress from Black Halo.

On Wednesday, she joined Prince Harry and took part in another royal engagement as part of this week’s Commonwealth events. Held every two years, the meeting of the Commonwealth’s 53 leaders will take place in London and Windsor. The royal family will be attending various events throughout the week.

Markle and Prince Harry attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London at the Queen Elizabeth II Center. The couple spoke with participants as well as youth delegates and leaders who attended the sessions.