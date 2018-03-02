JAMES’ DAY: Savile Row tailor Richard James swung by Buckingham Palace on Friday to collection his Queen’s honor for services to men’s fashion. He received the OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, from Prince William, and wore the gold cross-shaped medal on the front pocket of his peacock-blue jacket.

“Prince William was delightful, and he remembered me, which was very sweet,” said James who’d visited Kensington Palace years ago to alter some suits that he’d made for the prince. He didn’t make as much fuss about his own suit. “It’s off the peg,” he said during a celebratory Champagne tea at his store on 29 Savile Row. The soggy snowstorm outside did nothing to dampen the mood inside, as James was pulled in multiple directions by friends and well-wishers.

The past 12 months have been major for James, who last year marked the brand’s 25th anniversary and sold the company to one of his clients, Charles S. Cohen, the American multibillionaire. Later this year, Cohen plans to open the first Richard James store in New York, on Park Avenue and 57th Street.

The 1,800-square-foot space, will be housed in what was once the tallest residential building in Manhattan and will carry all the Richard James ready-to-wear and offer bespoke and made-to-measure services.

Cohen’s vision for Richard James, which was cofounded by James and his business partner Sean Dixon, is to build on the brand’s Savile Row style. “It’s a tailored silhouette; it’s not for the rugby player,” said Cohen in an interview with WWD last year. “There’s a masculine elegance to it and we’re also going to move into sportswear,” he said.