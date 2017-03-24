Turnbull & Asser, the British brand founded in 1885, has dressed celebrated women and men throughout history including Twiggy, Bianca Jagger, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katharine Hepburn, Winston Churchill, Duke Ellington, The Beatles and Sean Connery. The Jermyn Street shirtmaker is probably best known for providing suits for Prince Charles and Prince William.

The brand’s Bespoke Master Steven Quin, whose official title is Royal Warrant Holder to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, will be coming Stateside this weekend to introduce Yankee customers to the art of bespoke. Quin was last in Los Angeles in November 2016, where he also held client appointments and hosted a stylist dinner. The heritage house once had a shop in Beverly Hills, which closed in 2013, and still has a shop in New York.

Quin’s tour kicks off Friday at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he will be meeting with customers by appointment and one-on-one to go through the proper fitting and measurement process, and help them choose the best collar, cuff, fabric and pattern to purchase their own one-of-a-kind bespoke shirt.

“The thing about bespoke is that most people have the vision of stiff, traditional cotton shirts made to be worn for business situation or formal occasions. The beauty of true bespoke lies in the fact that the client designs the shirt, so it can reflect their mood or environment, whether it’s in California or Kansas,” said head designer Dean Gomilsek-Cole. “Casual shirts should still fit and flatter the wearer and this is where bespoke comes into its own. Style is all about the individual, [but] the relaxed lifestyle and climate in California suits lighter finer clothes and looser silhouettes. Collar shapes can be softer with less fusing, because nine times out of 10 they won’t be worn with a tie. I would recommend a beautiful Sea Island cotton shirt; when worn with an unlined linen blazer you can look elegant even in the blazing heat.”

After Los Angeles, Quin will hit the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas on March 28 and 29 and the St. Regis in Atlanta on March 31 and April 1. Turnbull & Asser tailor Rob Gillotte will preside over The Peninsula in Chicago on April 7 and 8.