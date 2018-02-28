FAB FOUR: In their first public engagement as a foursome, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday laid out their long-term plan for charity work at the Royal Foundation Forum in London.

Set up by Princes William and Harry in 2011, the Royal Foundation is the main platform for the young royals’ philanthropic efforts. The Duchess of Cambridge became a patron in 2011 and Markle, who will marry Prince Harry in May, will soon become the fourth patron, Kensington Palace said.

The theme of the event was “Making a Difference Together.”

“When we work together, we are greater than the sum of our parts,” said Prince William. “All of the projects have seen us working to change mind-sets to make a real and lasting difference. They have all seen us trying to tackle the biggest challenges of the day. They have all seen the foundation listening and taking advice from charities and experts rather than showing up and pretending we have all the answers.”

The duchess — who wore a tailored dress from Seraphine — spoke about Heads Together, a mental health charity: “The mental health of children and adults is one area where a long-term view will make all the difference to future generations. I’ve learned a huge amount from the patronages I’ve worked with, but also from the amazing experts I met along the way and you know, you can’t help but then reflect on your own life. It’s definitely had an impact on how I mother, how we work as a family and how we hope to bring up our children.”

Markle, who wore a navy crepe back satin belted wrap dress from Jason Wu, said she wanted to “hit the ground running” with charity work and noted that “we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference.”

She added she has already been working behind-the-scenes to help the Royal Foundation. “I have also been meeting with the organizations behind-the-scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximize the opportunity we have here to really make an impact.”

Prince Harry said the group felt “a tremendous responsibility to play our part in effecting societal change for the better.”