ROYAL FLUSH: As if Britain’s royal family didn’t have enough going on in 2018 with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child due in April, and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, Buckingham Palace said Monday that Princess Eugenie of York is set to tie the knot.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will wed her long-term beau Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in the autumn, the same venue that Harry and Meghan have chosen for their May 19 nuptials.

Eugenie, 27, met Brooksbank, the 31-year-old manager of the nightclub Mahiki, while skiing in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010, having been introduced by mutual friends. Rumors had been flying for more than a year that they were set to be engaged.

“Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month,” the palace said in a statement. “The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Eugenie is a graduate of Newcastle University and eighth in line to the throne. She does not carry out royal duties and works as an art gallery director and philanthropist. She is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice of York.