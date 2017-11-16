HYGGE HOLIDAYS: Who better placed to correct BHV Marais director Alexandre Liot’s delivery of the word hygge than Princess Marie of Denmark who on Wednesday night inaugurated the Christmas windows of the Parisian department store with fountains of fake snow and glitter spurting from the store’s façade, and Hans Christian Andersen-inspired sets.

“Christmas in Denmark is a magical time; Christmas isn’t Christmas without candles, a fire, hot chocolate, decorations made by the children, and everything else that us Danes associate with our national sport: hygge,” she said, spelling the word out for the crowds who had gathered on the forecourt of the Paris City Hall opposite the store to take in the spectacle. The royal, who delivered her speech in flawless French, earlier this year was honored with the Chevalier of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor.

The night wrapped at the store’s rooftop bar, the Perchoir Marais, for a Danish cocktail with a set by Franco-Danish artist Mai Lan Doky and her group NexTune.