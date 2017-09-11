PARIS — A private cremation ceremony for Pierre Bergé will be held on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

As reported, the powerhouse figure in French culture and politics died at the age of 86 on Friday after a long illness. He passed away at home in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.

A public ceremony for Bergé will take place at a later, yet-to-be-specified date in the months to come, the spokesman said.

SEE ALSO FROM WWD.COM:

Remembering Pierre Bergé, the Force Behind Yves Saint Laurent and More >>

Pierre Bergé Unveils YSL Museums in Paris and Marrakech >>

Instagram Reactions to Pierre Bergé’s Death >>

Twin Peaks: Two Yves Saint Laurent Museums Will Open in the Fall >>