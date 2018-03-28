Eyewear brand Privé Revaux will launch its first capsule collection, a line with “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, on April 9.

The Privé Revaux x Madelaine collection encompasses five styles intended to speak to the actress’ bold style. They are Street, retro round frames; Candy, small colorful lenses; Mister, an oversize cat-eye; Rogue, a modern aviator, and Clique, classic square sunnies. Each pair offers antiski screws, lightweight TR-90 and polarized lenses and the collapsible case will feature a pop of red.

All of the styles will retail for $29.95 each.

“I am beyond excited to share these meticulously and personally curated sunglasses with everyone,” Petsch said. “I have been obsessed with sunglasses for a very, very long time, so it was a natural fit for me to partner with Privé Revaux on my own collection. I spent a lot of time on the details of these pairs and I am so very proud of them.”

The collection will be sold on the company’s web site as well as in select retail stores.

Petsch appears as Cheryl Blossom on the CW series “Riverdale,” a teen drama based on the characters of the Archie Comics.