SPARKLE PLENTY: India’s Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World, is the latest star to model for jeweler Nirav Modi, joining the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Andreea Diaconu.

Apearing in the brand’s new “Say Yes, Forever” campaign, the global brand ambassador wears a solitaire diamond engagement ring.

“Priyanka Chopra embodies all the symbols of modern India while paving her own path. She also represents the ethos of our brand,” the designer Nirav Modi said.

Chopra made her name in India in numerous films before breaking out in the U.S. on the thriller drama series “Quantico.” She also stars in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie which comes out in May.

“We are both fiercely proud of our heritage and are united by the idea of bringing a modern India to the global forefront,” Chopra said. “His jewels are one-of-a-kind and effortless, with an understated elegance.”

The fine jewelry brand has six stores worldwide in New York, London, Hong Kong, Macau, and two in India but is aggressively expanding. Modi said he wants to open 100 stores by 2025.