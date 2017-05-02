Actress Priyanka Chopra certainly had her fair share of Instagram coverage on Monday, after hitting the Met Gala red carpet wearing a ballgown-meets-trenchcoat designed by Ralph Lauren. But what you couldn’t see on your Insta feed (or anywhere outside the walls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for that matter), was a design element that Chopra’s stylist Cristina Ehrlich specifically asked the designer to include. Ehrlich spoke with WWD just moments after Chopra hit the red carpet.

