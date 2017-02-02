Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez took a new approach to their spring 2017 ad campaign, forgoing any print runs for an all-digital play that’s primarily anchored in a short video directed by Zoe Ghertner. In it, models Natalie Westling and Selena Forrest free fall into the kind of safety nets typically found under a trapeze.

“We were interested in the idea of movement, of freedom — a spirit we felt would best be captured on video rather than through traditional still photography. Ghertner shot the video and interpreted the mood and energy of the collection in a way that felt new and exciting to us,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a statement.

Shot in Los Angeles and set to the energetic music of Cut Hands “The Claw,” the video is vibrant in attitude and color, as the girls wear some of the brightest looks from the spring show. Peter Miles art directed the shoot, which was styled by Brian Molloy. (Nikki Providence and Fara Homidi did hair and makeup, respectively.)

The campaign will appear on Proenza Schouler’s digital and social channels beginning today.