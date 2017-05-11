FLOWER POWER: For the entire month of May, Proenza Schouler’s boutique at 121 Greene Street in New York is decorating its windows with displays from Emily Thompson Flowers. The windows have ever-changing arrangements, and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Proenza Schouler will sell small and large bouquets to customers. A petite hand-tied bouquet is $45, a large hand-tied boutique is $75 and a grand hand-tied bouquet is priced upon request.

Each week, Thompson and her team frame a piece of the Proenza Schouler collection with foliage and flowers. Emphasizing textures, contrasts and lines, the living designs reflect the aesthetic nature of both Proenza Schouler and Emily Thompson Flowers. The first installment, which was on display this week, illustrated an undersea/outer space adventure. A new window display goes in Friday, but Thompson wasn’t revealing details, except to say it will be “particularly luxurious” in honor of Mother’s Day.