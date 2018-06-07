COMING BACK: After showing on the Paris couture schedule for two seasons, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler are bringing their runway show back to New York in September. They revealed the news via Instagram.

“It’s been a fun ride showing the past two seasons in Paris during Couture (thank you Chambre Syndicale), but NY will always be home so we are coming back for spring-summer 2019. In today’s world, when, where, and how one shows can be looser and more fluid than ever and so for now, NY is our home once again. Paris was an amazing opportunity to show what we do to a completely different audience that had never been able to attend a Proenza Schouler show and on that level, as well as on a creative level, it felt really right. We want to thank everyone who was responsible for making Paris an unforgettable experience. Looking forward to heading back home now and being a part of NYFW in September, where it all began,” read the post’s caption.

McCollough and Hernandez’s departure from New York coincided with a mini-migration of buzzy American brands, including Rodarte, Thom Browne and Altuzarra, decamping for Paris last year. Thom Browne and Altuzarra continue to show in Paris during the main seasons, while Proenza and Rodarte have pulled back from the Paris couture schedule. It’s understood that both brands are facing challenges. It’s unclear if the Paris experiments, intended to expose the runway collections to a more global audience and yielding earlier deliveries, were successful.

McCollough and Hernandez could not be reached for comment.

The loss of several of New York’s biggest names was seen as a blow to New York Fashion Week, which has found itself in a state of flux. In an attempt to lure the brands back, the CFDA even created a new June/December schedule beginning June 3, which gained little traction in its first season, with only Alexander Wang and Narciso Rodriguez showing their spring collections. Perhaps Proenza’s return to New York will help restore a sense of energy and optimism to the shows.