TRANSATLANTIC: France’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture will welcome two American brands as guest members on the couture schedule this July.

Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, both having recently announced they would eschew New York Fashion Week and show in Paris this summer, were elected alongside three other labels to be guests on the fall couture calendar at French fashion’s governing body’s supervisory meeting last Friday.

The other brands selected are husband-and-wife team An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx, behind Belgian label A.F. Vandevorst; historic French brand Azzaro, and Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp.