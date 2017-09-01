Proenza Schouler is launching a secondary collection in November, WWD has learned. Reportedly called “White Label” the line is not being billed as a diffusion line, but a “sister” collection comprised of the more casual pieces — denim, T-shirts, basics — that have been part of the main line for a while but are being separated out and highlighted in an effort to boost the business with more accessible, affordable options. In January, Elizabeth Giardina joined the design team from Derek Lam 10 Crosby, where she had been vice president of design for five years.

The new collection is the second big move this year from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and their chief executive officer, Judd Crane, who is new to the c-suite. He was previously a buyer at Selfridges and succeeded Ron Frasch, who was acting ceo at Proenza Schouler. The company realigned its spring show to the Paris couture schedule in an effort to get more of its runway show into stores and take advantage of the bigger budgets afforded to the pre-collections.

“Jack and I pour our blood, sweat and tears into [the runway],” Hernandez told WWD in January when they revealed their Paris plans, answering a follow-up question on his thoughts on New York Fashion Week with, “It definitely has changed a lot since we first started showing. There are still super interesting people showing in New York, but there’s a lot of things that we’re not that interested in in New York.”

Additionally, Proenza Schouler’s first fragrance, the result of a long-term license agreement with L’Oréal signed two years ago, is due out early next year.

