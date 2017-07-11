Project threw a summer party Monday night during New York Men’s Day — bringing five of its exhibitors to show their spring wares in a park outside the show venue at Dune Studios.

Tommy Fazio, fashion director for UBM Fashion Group, Project’s parent, said the event was intended to illustrate the trade show’s “continued support for young designers.”

By showcasing models sporting Faherty, WRK, Thaddeus O’Neil, Michael Bastian and M Singer, guests were able to get up close and personal to the collections as they sipped cocktails and munched on spiked ice pops.

“I’m a big fan of touch and feel,” Fazio said, “instead of a runway. This is a more intimate environment — and it’s more fun. It allows the lines to come to life and tell the story.”

Matthew Singer of M Singer said the venue was “amazing” for his first official men’s presentation. “Project is so nurturing to its brands so I was happy to join.”