RETAIL REINVENTION: Project Womens is on board with the lifestyle trend at retail, with a new concept set to debut on its show floor in August focused on home and giftable items.

The Coeur x Project Womens space is set to feature items from between 20 and 30 brands focused around apothecary, home, tech accessories and giftable items.

“We really feel that the retailers are looking for an added value for some lifestyle and gift items so Coeur was the perfect partner for us to launch this new concept area,” saidProject Womens vice president Kelly Helfman. “It’s just really where retail’s looking right now to add that sort of product to their everyday retail apparel stores, and so we listened to our buyers that are walking our show.”

Capri Blue, Lux/Eros, Los Poblanos and Esselle are among the brands confirmed to show in this new space.

A special buildout in the center of this marketplace, which will total about 3,000 square feet, will show retailers how the product can be incorporated in with their ready-to-wear and accessories within stores.

“It’s really a lot of point-of-purchase items, but I think it’s more about not just carrying these sorts of items near the register,” Helfman said.

The new section of the show floor debuts with Project Womens in Las Vegas from Aug. 14 to 16 and will continue to be a part of the twice-annual show.

Helfman said Project Womens is in the midst of working on additional partnerships and activations, of which she is currently unable to provide specifics.

The executive said August will follow a successful February trade show.

“We were really happy with the turnout both [of] exhibitors and retailers [in February],” she said. “Considering what we read in the news about our industry, people came. They wrote orders, they did well and they’re returning for August. People still want to look and touch the product.”

