Promise Project’s 10th annual Beautiful Promise cocktail party, chaired by Dana Buchman, Cindy Weber-Cleary and Lori Buchbinder, will take place April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

With ABC’s Bill Ritter as guest emcee, the event takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York.

Guests will have a chance to bid on silent auction items that include accessories and jewelry from Edie Parker, Judith Leiber, Jennifer Meyer and Monica Rich Kosann, among others.

In addition, one-of-a-kind items and experiences will include four VIP tickets to San Francisco’s pop-culture musical revue, “Beach Blanket Babylon,” two round-trip tickets to any U.S. city courtesy of Jet Blue, as well as a four-week paid summer internship at Parfums Christian Dior and lunch with Nicole Miller in New York. Those prizes will be available for bidding on Charitybuzz when the auction goes live on April 18.

All proceeds from the event will go to Promise Project, which in collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital, is a comprehensive program committed to helping impoverished children living with learning disabilities get the support they need to succeed.